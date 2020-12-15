Kejri, Amarinder Singh engage in war of words amid farmers' protest

In a war of words, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder Singh attacked each other regarding the role they played amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws.

On Monday evening, Captain Amarinder Singh was the first to tweet, Just as every Punjabi knows, I am not one to be cowed down by ED or other cases, you Mr Arvind Kejriwal will even sell your soul if it serves your political purposes. If you think farmers are going to be taken in by your dramatics then you are totally mistaken.

He also added, Farmers of India and particularly Punjab know that you Mr Arvind Kejriwal have sold off the interest of farmers by notifying one of the draconian farm bills in Delhi on 23rd November. What pressure did the Centre have on you?

Kejriwal was quick to respond to say, "U were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are YOUR "gift" to the nation. Captain sahib, why do BJP leaders never accuse u of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders?"

U were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are YOUR “gift to the nation.



Again relying to the Delhi CM's tweet, Singh said, these farm laws were NOT discussed at any meeting and your repeated lies will not change that Mr Arvind Kejriwal. And naturally BJP can’t accuse me of double standards as I don’t have any nexus with them like you have. They after all have to cover up their collusion with you!

Meanwhile, the leader of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) made allegations that Arvind Kejriwal colluded with the Centre on the "black Farm Laws "and acting under their diktats to malign the Congress image.

In a statement issued by PPCC, Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Ravneet Bittu and Jasbir Singh Dimpa said that "Kejriwal committed fraud on farmers by implementing one of the vicious central farmer laws in Delhi."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

