Kejri offers full support to farmers, says demands are valid

Assuring his full support to the farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said: "their demands valid and attempts to discredit them completely wrong."

Replying to a tweet by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, he said: we are fully with the farmers. The tweet further said: Your demands are valid. It is completely wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, calling the farmers as traitors and making false cases against the farmer leaders who have been agitating peacefully for so many days.

Rakesh Tikait earlier had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.

राकेश जी, हम पूरी तरह से किसानों के साथ हैं। आपकी माँगे वाजिब हैं। किसानों के आंदोलन को बदनाम करना, किसानों को देशद्रोही कहना और इतने दिनों से शांति से आंदोलन कर रहे किसान नेताओं पर झूठे केस करना सरासर ग़लत है। https://t.co/B20DILWzy3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier on Friday visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against three newly formed farm laws, to check the arrangements made for them by the Delhi government.

Echoing similar views as the chief minister, he said, "The AAP supports the protesting farmers and I have come here to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government. I have checked the arrangements of drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities for the farmers."

Sisodia also confirmed that Tikait had spoken to Kejriwal and asked for basic amenities. "On the orders of the chief minister, the arrangements were made at night," he said.

The Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesting farmers on Thursday night to vacate the UP Gate protest site, but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but will not end the stir.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

