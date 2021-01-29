Kejri offers full support to farmers, says demands are valid

Kejri offers full support to farmers, says demands are valid1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 01:08 PM IST
Assuring his full support to the farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said: their demands valid and attempts to discredit them completely wrong.
Assuring his full support to the farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said: "their demands valid and attempts to discredit them completely wrong."
Replying to a tweet by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, he said: we are fully with the farmers. The tweet further said: Your demands are valid. It is completely wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, calling the farmers as traitors and making false cases against the farmer leaders who have been agitating peacefully for so many days.
Covid vaccination drive kicks off in Sri Lanka with 'Made in India' vaccines2 min read . 02:13 PM IST
Modi govt determined to strengthen India’s military preparedness: President Kovind3 min read . 01:49 PM IST
UPSC row: SC asks Centre why Covid affected aspirants can't get extra attempt1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Mumbai local trains to open for public from 1 February. Know timings, other details1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start
Rakesh Tikait earlier had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier on Friday visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against three newly formed farm laws, to check the arrangements made for them by the Delhi government.
Echoing similar views as the chief minister, he said, "The AAP supports the protesting farmers and I have come here to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government. I have checked the arrangements of drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities for the farmers."
Sisodia also confirmed that Tikait had spoken to Kejriwal and asked for basic amenities. "On the orders of the chief minister, the arrangements were made at night," he said.
The Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesting farmers on Thursday night to vacate the UP Gate protest site, but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but will not end the stir.
Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
(With inputs from agencies)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.