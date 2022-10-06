Kejriwal asks LG Saxena to ‘chill’ a little: ‘Even my wife doesn't scold me…’2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
And also tell your super boss to chill a little, Kejriwal tweets
Amid the ongoing high drama between Delhi's Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor, the former on a light note asked the LG VK Saxena to ‘ease up’ and "chill a little".
On Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say in Hindi, “As much as LG saab scolds me everyday, even my wife does not. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG saab has. LG saab, chill a little. And also tell your super boss to chill a little."
The tweet comes a day after his deputy Manish Sisodia -- accused in a "liquor scam" probe by central agencies -- sent a stinging letter to the Lieutenant Governor. Sisodia hit out at the LG for "interfering" in the Delhi government's work and ordering probes into "fake cases" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation. The deputy chief minister alleged that he had apprised the LG about corruption in the MCD two months ago, but he did not initiate any measure.
"I want to draw your attention towards my earlier letter in connection with the ₹6,000 crore corruption in the MCD. You did not order a CBI probe into the matter which I raised two months ago. You are setting a new record in ordering probes into fake cases in order to stop the government's work but you are unable to see corruption in the MCD," Sisodia wrote in the letter in Hindi.
"You are illegally interfering in the work of the elected government instead of paying attention to public issues... I request you to order a CBI probe into the MCD scam," he said.
Further, he said the Constitution has entrusted the LG with the responsibility of streamlining the Delhi Police's functioning, but crime in the city has been "on the rise".
Responding to it, the BJP Delhi unit on Wednesday said the ruling AAP was showing signs of frustration after the exposure of "scams" in the Arvind Kejriwal government.
"Sisodia's letter to the lieutenant governor of Delhi is nothing but a reflection of his Aam Aadmi Party's frustration after exposure of scams in each and every department of the Arvind Kejriwal government," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.
The power subsidy scheme is a political flagship scheme of the Kejriwal government, and with the exposure of a "scam" in this scheme, the AAP's mask of honesty has been peeled off, Kapoor said.
