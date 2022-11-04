‘Kejriwal breathing clean air…’: Adesh Gupta on Delhi's ‘severe’ air quality

As the air quality getting worse in the national capital from the past few days, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta took a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the management of air pollution in the city.
He said that Kejriwal is busy in election campaigns in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, without caring for Delhiites' health in the ‘severe’ category air quality.
“Today Delhi's AQI is 616 which is very dangerous! Every second child here is suffering from breathing problem. Seeing which we had demanded online classes for the children. But the part time CM@ArvindKejriwal is breathing clean air in the election states himself, leaving the meaning of Delhiites," Adesh Gupta tweeted.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommended enforcement of restrictions mandated under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan or Grap due to a spike in pollution.
Under these GRAP measures, the state governments should stop the entry of diesel-run trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, and diesel cars except the BS-VI emission norms compliant vehicles, according to an order issued by the CAQM.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on Friday afternoon at the Delhi Secretariat in the wake of the CAQM directions.
The department will issue public notices and release advertisements to make people aware about the restrictions in place.
The commission also ordered a ban on the Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the capital. Those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services are exempted.
The entry of trucks other than those run on electric and CNG into Delhi is banned too.
According to an estimate by the transport department, there are nearly 300,000 diesel vehicles that have a BS-III or BS-IV engine in Delhi.
