OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kejriwal calls farm laws death warrant for farmers
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

Kejriwal calls farm laws death warrant for farmers

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 07:40 PM IST PTI

  • If these laws are implemented then the agriculture of India will go into the hands of some industrialists and the farmers will be devastated: Kejriwal
  • On Sunday, Kejriwal had invited farmer leaders from Western Uttar Pradesh for lunch at the Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a meeting with farmer leaders, on Sunday said that the three farm laws are a "death warrant" to the farmers.

Kejriwal had invited farmer leaders from Western Uttar Pradesh for lunch at the Delhi Assembly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President Joe Biden

Iran says talks with US possible once it returns to deal

2 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Mitra challenged union Home Minister Amit Shah for a virtual debate on the increase of cess on fuel prices

West Bengal govt reduces tax by 1 on petrol, diesel

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak plans new Tech Visas to boost UK fintech: Report

1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Photo: ANI

Covid-19 vaccine: Nepal receives 1 mn Covishield doses bought from India

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

"The three antifarmer laws are death warrant to the farmers. If these laws are implemented then the agriculture of India will go into the hands of some industrialists and the farmers will be devastated," the CM said.

He added that if these laws are implemented, the the farmers of India will become labourers in their own land.

He also demanded that the central government immediately withdraw all the three "black laws" and the legal guarantee of MSP be granted to all the 23 crops following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The meeting was attended by over 40 farmer leaders from western UP.

Talking to the media, farmer leader Rohit Jakhar of Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh said that while the UP government cut electricity and water supply at the Ghazipur protest site, Kejriwal''s government supported farmers'' protest by providing them water and toilets.

"Our support will go to those who will talk about our problems. The BJP government has hurt our self respect, we will give our reply through our votes," Jakhar said. PTI MAH AAR AAR

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout