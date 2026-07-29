Kejriwal claims nine auto companies privately flagged risks of E20 for older vehicles; alleges pressure by Centre

AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that he has spoken to officials of nine auto manufacturing companies who have told him that it is not safe for E20 to be used in petrol-run vehicles manufactured before 2023.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said that he had written to 29 auto manufacturers seeking their clarification on whether E20 fuel can safely be used in vehicles manufactured before 2023 and whether they would be bearing the cost of repairs or compensate their customers if the latter see drop in mileage due to E20.

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However, Kejriwal said that none of the companies responded to him in writing.

Also Read | Fuel dealers press govt to bear cost of E20 quality check

He said, "The Modi government has resorted to strong-arm tactics to impose E20 petrol. A few days ago, I wrote to 29 companies that manufacture motorcycles, scooters, petrol-powered two-wheelers, petrol-powered four-wheelers, cars, and SUVs in India. In my letter, I asked them to clearly state whether vehicles manufactured before 2023 are compatible with E20 petrol. I also asked that if they believed E20 could be safely used in those vehicles, would they compensate consumers if their vehicles were damaged because of E20 fuel? And if the use of E20 resulted in reduced mileage, would they compensate owners for that loss as well? I sent this letter to all 29 companies. None of them responded in writing".

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Kejriwal said that he did speak to officials of nine of these companies who he alleged have claimed that they are being 'threatened' by the central government.

" I had detailed phone conversations with officials from nine of these companies. According to them, the Modi government is openly threatening manufacturers," the former Delhi CM claimed, as per video of the presser shared by PTI on X.

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He claimed that these officials told him that using E20 fuel in vehicles manufactured before 2023 could cause damage to the engine as well as the fuel train system, and could also reduce fuel efficiency.

"They told me that, from a technical and engineering standpoint, using E20 fuel in vehicles manufactured before 2023 could damage the vehicle, including the engine and fuel train system, and could also reduce fuel efficiency," Kejriwal claimed.

‘30 crore vehciles could be affected’: Kejriwal "They further alleged that the government warned them that if they publicly disclosed these facts, they would face consequences…," the AAP chief added, as per PTI.

He also questioned the promotion of E20 fuel by the Centre, claiming that around 30 crore vehicles manufactured before 2023, which includes 22 crore two-wheelers as well as eight crore four-wheelers could be affected.

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He also alleged that ethanol is more expensive than petrol, offers lower mileage owing to its low calorific value, and will not benefit farmers.

With PTI inputs