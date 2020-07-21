Kejriwal govt clears doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his cabinet has approved doorstep delivery of ration to eligible beneficiaries in the national capital. The scheme will be known as "Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Ration Yojna".

Terming the move as a "revolutionary" one, the Delhi chief minister said the scheme is expected to be rolled out in the next 6-7 months after completing the tendering process and other necessities.

"Under the scheme, wheat, flour, rice and sugar packed hygienically in bags will be delivered to doorstep of people. Taking ration from a PDS shop will be optional," Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

Our Cabinet has approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana', beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of ration: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6a3Vmm6XwG — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had In March 2018 asked the Kejriwal government to refer its proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the Centre with full details.

With the implementation of the scheme, the centre's 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme will also come into effect in Delhi, Kejriwal added.

The state governments in cooperation with the Centre distributes ration but there are different kinds of complaints like shortchanging, overpricing, delays and quality. Getting ration should be right of the poor, he said.

