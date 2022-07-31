Kejriwal govt considering one month extension to its new excise policy

Kejriwal govt considering one month extension to its new excise policy3 min read . 07:15 AM IST
Currently, 468 liquor stores are running in the city that will quit business from 1 August rendering thousands of their employees jobless.
Amid the national capital looking at a major liquor shortage in the coming days with private wine and beer stores going to shut shop from 1 August, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is considering one month extension to its new excise policy.
Earlier on 30 July, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi government has withdrawn the new excise policy and directed for selling liquor from government run stores only.
"However, preempting a chaos due to shutting of private liquor shops and time needed for opening government vends, a proposal is likely to be soon presented before Delhi Cabinet for extension to the 2021-22 policy," a top government source said.
According to details, 468 private liquor shops operating in Delhi will be shut from 1 August as the term of their licences and that of the new excise policy expire on 31 July.
To sell their remaining stock, the private liquor stores across the city on Saturday offered heavy discounts and schemes like one plus one free and one plus two free.
The excise licences issued to hotels, clubs and restaurants having bars, and wholesale operations will now become redundant apart from private run liquor stores in the city as the new excise policy goes away.
This means, after 31 July, there will be virtually no liquor supply from the wholesalers to the entire hospitality sector and retail vends in Delhi, until some alternate arrangements are made by the government.
Citing the confusion among people, Manish Sisodia had asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that there is no chaos in the city during the transition period before opening of government liquor stores and also for keeping check on sale of illegal alcohol. The proposal for extension of excise policy was moved to Sisodia through Chief Secretary, said the officials.
"After approval of Delhi Cabinet the proposal will be sent to the LG for his nod. The whole whole process may take around a week and till extension is granted after LG's approval, there will be shortage in the city," PTI quoted an official as saying.
The Excise Policy 2021-22 has been extended twice before for two months each after April. The Delhi government has decided to go back to old excise regime and run liquor stores for coming six months.
Following the a CBI probe recommended by Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the city is staring at a liquor shortage for second time within any year.
Earlier, there was shortage of alcohol in Delhi in November 2021 when the new excise policy came into operation of private run liquor vends as the government run stores and individual licensees were quitting retail business.
Licences for 849 retail vends were issued under the new excise policy through open bidding by Excise department in 2021. Currently, 468 liquor stores are running in the city that will quit business from 1 August rendering thousands of their employees jobless.
An official document from Finance department has directed the Excise Commissioner to coordinate with heads of four corporations of Delhi government for details of liquor vends operated by them before the new Excise Policy (2021-22) came into effect from November 17, 2021.
The four corporations-DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS and DSCSC- were running majority of liquor stores in the city before the Excise Policy 2021-22 came into being with Delhi government quitting retail sale of liquor.
The four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores out of total 864 in Delhi under the old excise policy regime. The private stores, licences held by individuals, numbered 389.
With PTI inputs.
