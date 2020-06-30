Kejriwal govt extends water bill waiver scheme till Sept 30

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Tuesday extended its popular scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge till September 30 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the water bill waiver scheme of the Delhi Jal Board has been extended by three months and will now end on September 30," Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said.

In wake of Covid-19 outbreak the water bill waiver scheme of @DelhiJalBoard has been extended by three months and will now end on 30th Sept 2020. This will benefit those who have not been able to avail the scheme due to lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/r2zsZsG2GZ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 30, 2020

The AAP government in national capital, launched this scheme in August last year, under which all categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully depending on the housing category.

The Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman said the move will benefit those who have not been able to avail the scheme due to the lockdown restrictions.

Under the scheme, colonies in the national capital are categorised from A-H.

A to D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas.

'A' category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

For 'A' and 'B' category colonies, 25% rebate is given on their principal arrears while in the 'C' category colonies, 50% waiver is provided.

In 'D' category colonies, people get a waiver of 75% on their principal pending arrear.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via