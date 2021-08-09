Kejriwal govt faces Delhi HC's notice on home delivery of liquor

The plea states that in particular, the amended Rule 66(6) which provides for 'home delivery' suffers from various constitutional illegalities and therefore is not sustainable under law. Our great nation is ravaged by the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and many have tragically lost their lives. The emphasis of all medical professionals and Governments has been on the maintenance of health and well-being and the improvement of immunity. Whilst the NCT region was still grappling with the deadly second wave, the Respondent Government chose to pass the 2021 Amendment allowing for home delivery of domestic and foreign liquor without regard to the current narrative calling for improvement of immunity of citizens, plea read.