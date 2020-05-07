NEW DELHI :
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Thursday launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital.
The Delhi government said the decision has been taken in view of crowding at liquor shops so that social distancing can be maintained. The government also issued a web link where people can go and purchase the e-token for the liquor.
On Monday when the state-liquor shops open after a gap of over 40 days, the government had to shut them after people who gathered outside the outlets did not follow social distancing norms. Even the Delhi police had to use mild force in some cases to disperse the unruly crowd.
The Delhi government has also imposed a 'special corona fee' of 70% of the MRP on alcohol sale.