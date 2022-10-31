Kejriwal govt re-sends file to LG for 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' initiative

Two days after Delhi LG VK Saxena asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign, the the Delhi government has re-submitted file to LG.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Transport Minister wrote, "In view of the increasing level of pollution in Delhi, LG sir should immediately allow 'Red Light On, Car Off' campaign."
He added, "To reduce pollution, a campaign like 'Red Light On, Car Off' was run in many places in the country and the world. It is the responsibility of all of us to take initiative at every level to stop pollution."
Earlier on 29 October, LG Saxena asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider its campaign noting that there is no proof that it is effective against pollution.
Following this the war of words between the Delhi LG's office and the AAP government over the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign continued for the third day.
The LG had on Friday accused city Environment Minister Gopal Rai of "lying" about the date of its launch and Rai questioning the lieutenant governor's seriousness about the pollution issue.
Setting the stage for a fresh confrontation with LG V K Saxena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had said on Thursday it is postponing the launch of the campaign as the LG's office is yet to approve it.
Rai accused Saxena of making excuses for not giving a timely approval for the campaign and questioned his seriousness about curbing pollution in the national capital.
The month-long "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign aims at encouraging drivers to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.
Rai had even claimed on Thursday that the file on the campaign was sent to Saxena on October 21. The sources said Saxena was out of office due to prior commitments on Thursday.
