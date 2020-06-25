Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta has said that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is responsible for the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"We have seen how patients suffering from high temperature were standing in long queues in banquet hall converted into COVID centre. Patients are not getting facilities in your hospitals. We have heard about cases where people have died during the home quarantine. I think Lieutenant Governor did not want to play politics, it is a step forward to contain COVID. Union home minister Amit Shah personally looked into testing and mapping. Delhi government needs to be proactive. The Centre is helping in establishing COVID centres," Gupta said.

AAP ने दिल्ली को कोरोना कैपिटल बनाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी, लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा के नाम पर सिर्फ झूठी घोषणाएं ही मिली हैं।



केंद्र सरकार के हस्तक्षेप के बाद ही दिल्ली में संक्रमण होने की दर 10% से कम हुई है। लेकिन आपको इससे भी तकलीफ है।@msisodia — Adesh Kumar Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) June 24, 2020

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled to meet today wherein a decision is likely to be taken to amend rules requiring every coronavirus patient to visit COVID care centre for clinical assessment.

The AAP government has strongly been opposing the new system. On Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had requested the Centre to withdraw the new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also written to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, saying that the new system will only create problems for the patients and add pressure on the government machinery as an infected person will have to wait in long queues at these centres.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has crossed 70,000. The national capital is now the worst-hit city in India.

-With agency inputs

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated