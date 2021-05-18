Kejriwal govt to give financial aid, free ration & education to covid affected

“Last year too when we witnessed the first wave, we provided ration to non-PDS people. Similarly, we will provide ration to all those who do not possess a ration card. This will be implemented within 3-4 days. One does not need to provide any income certificate to avail this. Secondly, many people have died because of COVID," Kejriwal said adding that all those families where there have been deaths due to COVID will be given an ex-gratia amount of ₹50,000."