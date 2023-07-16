Kejriwal has ‘to blame himself’ for the flooding, ‘pathetic situation’ of Delhi, says LG office

Kejriwal has ‘to blame himself’ for the flooding, ‘pathetic situation’ of Delhi, says LG office3 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal headed Apex Committee, meant for Flood Control and Preparedness in Delhi, never held any meetings for the last 2 years, alleged Lieutenant Governor's office in a statement
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office Sunday slammed the Apex Committee —headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal—meant for Flood Control and Preparedness in the capital city for not holding any meetings for the last 2 years, amid flood in low lying areas of the national capital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×