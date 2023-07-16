Kejriwal has ‘to blame himself’ for the flooding, ‘pathetic situation’ of Delhi, says LG office

"On a file moved by the DM of East District, who is the nodal officer of this Apex Committee, on 19.06.23, the Divisional Commissioner- who is also the Convenor of the Committee, requested CM Kejriwal on 21.6.23, to suggest a suitable date & time for convening the mandatory meeting of the Apex Committee in the last week of June. The file was submitted to the CM through the Revenue Minister, Atishi Marlena. However, CM Arvind Kejriwal chose to not even look at this critical file related to flood control, leave apart from convening a meeting. His Additional Secretary, a relatively junior functionary, returned the file after 04 days, i.e. on 26.06.23 to Atishi with the noting that, "Hon'ble CM has desired that the Hon'ble Minister (Revenue) may convene the meeting", of the Apex Committee, that is Chaired by CM," the statement said.

