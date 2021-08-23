Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India’s first-ever smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Connaught Place area to help combat rising air pollution in the national capital.

The smog tower will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

The Delhi cabinet gave approval for the project in October 2020.

Environment minister Gopal Rai said last week that the 20-metre-long structure, which has been set up to improve air quality in a radius of around one kilometre, will function at full capacity after the monsoon season. The tower, built at a cost of ₹20 crore tower, has been funded by the Delhi government.

Earlier, officials had said that a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational.

A smog tower is a structure designed to work as a large-scale air purifier in order to reduce air pollution particles. It is essential equipment for Delhi, which is one of the most polluted cities across the country and the world and has seen a major fall in its air quality for the past few years.

