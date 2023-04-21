Kejriwal lauds 'courageous' Satya Pal Malik after CBI summons, slams 'coward hiding behind probe body'2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:51 PM IST
You've shown great courage in times of fear: Kejriwal to Satya Pal Malik on CBI summons
Delhi Chief Minister lauded former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik as the CBI summoned him for questioning in an insurance 'scam' case. The development comes mere days after the former official's remarks about the the BJP-led Centre made waves.
