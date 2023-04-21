Home / News / India /  Kejriwal lauds 'courageous' Satya Pal Malik after CBI summons, slams 'coward hiding behind probe body'
Kejriwal lauds 'courageous' Satya Pal Malik after CBI summons, slams 'coward hiding behind probe body'

2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:51 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Delhi chief minister of Arvind Kejriwal arrives for special session of Delhi legislative assembly on Monday. The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned him in connection with the Delhi excise policy. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
You've shown great courage in times of fear: Kejriwal to Satya Pal Malik on CBI summons

Delhi Chief Minister lauded former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik as the CBI summoned him for questioning in an insurance 'scam' case. The development comes mere days after the former official's remarks about the the BJP-led Centre made waves.

“The whole country is with you. You have shown great courage in these times of fear, sir. They are cowards, hiding behind CBI. Whenever there was a crisis on this great country, people like you faced it with courage. They are illiterate, corrupt, traitor. They cannot compete with you. You go ahead sir. Proud of you," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

“I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that's why the call has come. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth. #CBI," the former Governor had tweeted.

This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Satya Pal Malik under CBI scanner over insurance scam; ex-Guv reacts

Opposition leaders from other parties have also come out in support of Malik after the CBI summons. 

“Since the day Satyapal Malik exposed the corrupt, incompetent and power hungry nature of the Modi government, it was clear that he will be targeted by the PM's lapdog agencies. Modi ji, these agencies are meant to catch actual criminals, not to settle your political scores," tweeted AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

"After all, PM Modi could not help it. Satyapal Malik ji exposed him before the country. Now CBI has called Malik ji. This was bound to happen," the Congress added.

(With inputs from agencies)

