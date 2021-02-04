OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kejriwal launches 'Delhi Switch' campaign to make people aware of clean vehicles
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Kejriwal launches 'Delhi Switch' campaign to make people aware of clean vehicles

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 01:36 PM IST Staff Writer

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today launched 'Delhi Switch' campaign to make people aware of clean vehicles. He appealed to people to buy such vehicles to combat pollution in the city. Speaking at the event, he said that his government's vision is 25% of new vehicles must be electric by 2024. He said this at the 'Delhi Switch' campaign today.

"Our vision is that by 2024, 25% of new vehicles must be electric. Approx 30,000 subsidy to be given for 2/3-wheelers; 1.5 lakh for 4-wheelers. No road tax & registration charges for EVs. Starting 'Delhi Switch' campaign today to make people aware of clean vehicles," said Delhi CM, reports ANI.

The Delhi government's electric vehicle policy is considered one of the best in the world and it's high time now to implement it with commitment, he said.

"In 'Switch Delhi' campaign, awareness will be created about the benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution-free. I appeal to people to take part in the campaign to promote the replacement of polluting petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles and make a contribution towards a pollution-free Delhi," he said.

In August 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government notified the new Electric Vehicle Policy. And with this policy, the government aims to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that under the Electric Vehicle Policy for the national capital, the AAP government will waive registration fee, road tax, and provide an incentive of up to 1.5 lakh for 4-wheelers. Under the policy, the Delhi government will give an incentive of up to 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, and e-rickshaws.

