Home >News >India >Kejriwal launches video call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP Hospital
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal launches video call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP Hospital

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST ANI

  • Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID with 2,000 beds, video call facility will help the patients admitted here to stay in touch with their family and friends.
  • Delhi's COVID-19 stands at 70,390, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday.

"LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital 100 days ago. Many patients have gotten cured here, it is the biggest hospital with 2,000 beds. It is also the first hospital where plasma therapy was started and it is now being replicated at many locations across the country," Kejriwal said.

"Today if any corona positive female is pregnant then her delivery, both normal and caesarean takes place here. Around 114 deliveries have taken place at the hospital in this period," he said.

The Delhi CM further said that the video call facility will help the patients admitted here to stay in touch with their family and friends.

As of Thursday, Delhi's COVID-19 stood at 70,390 according to the Union Health Ministry. This includes 26,588 active cases and 41,437 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the infection stands at 2,365 in the national capital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated