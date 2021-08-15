Kejriwal promises to bring more govt services online

NEW DELHI : Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his Independence Day address at the Delhi Secretariat, promised the citizens of the national capital to bring more services at their doorstep on the lines of faceless services of Delhi Transport Department earlier this week.

Citing plights faced by people of the national capital for a driving licence, the chief minister said his government has started the services of the state Transport Department online. Now, people may simply go to the transport department's website and apply for a driving licence.

"Last week, we put a lock at the RTO office which amused many people. Locking up the office does not mean it is closed. It means, now you need not take rounds of the offices," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi chief minister further said people who do not use the internet can call on 1076, and a government official will visit them and provide them the needful services.

Referring to services that can be applied online and delivered at doorsteps, Kejriwal said his government has started this with the Transport Department, and gradually the entire government services will be in a way sent to your home.

Kejriwal further said "Just like how you order a pizza, you had to just call 1076 and a representative would come to you to pick up all your documents, fill your forms and get your fees paid. The representative would complete all the formalities, get the licence made, and deliver it to you."

