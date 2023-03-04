Kejriwal says BJP's ‘double engine’ govt brings corruption, ‘need new engine govt’ in Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 08:10 PM IST
AAP supremo Arvid Kejriwal said the party has zero tolerance for corruption as a minister and an MLA in party-ruled Punjab were jailed.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has urged people of Karnataka to elect his party in the upcoming assembly elections promising that they will give them a corruption-free government. He also outlined some key policy areas where his party would focus if elected.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×