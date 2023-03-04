Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has urged people of Karnataka to elect his party in the upcoming assembly elections promising that they will give them a corruption-free government. He also outlined some key policy areas where his party would focus if elected.

The leader also said that if his party comes to power in the state it will provide free electricity, quality education in government schools and good healthcare for the state's people.

Kejriwal on Saturday addressed a public rally Karnataka's Davangere

Kejriwal attacked the ruling BJP in Karnataka, accusing them of running a "40 per cent commission government". He referred to the recent case of a BJP MLA's son being caught with unaccounted cash and questioned why the BJP had failed to eradicate corruption in the last four years.

"Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Karnataka and appealed to the people to give absolute majority in the upcoming assembly election so that a corruption-free government can be established in the state. Then, someone reminded him that already there is a BJP government in the state. I want to ask him why you could not eradicate corruption in the last four years," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said the very next day after Amit Shah flew back to Delhi, a BJP MLA's son was caught with crores of unaccounted cash.

"That MLA and his son who hail from Davangere have not been arrested yet. Instead, Manish Sisodia was arrested," Kejriwal said referring the Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the excise policy scam case.

The Delhi Chief Minister also accused that 40 per cent commission is charged from contractors, private unaided schools and Maths (hermitage).

Taking a dig at the BJP, which prides itself as a 'double-engine government (the BJP ruling both at the Centre and the state), Kejriwal quipped: "Corruption doubles in double-engine government. We need new engine government."

He appealed to the people of the state to give the AAP a chance to transform Karnataka.

"We are staunch honest. We will give a corruption-free government. We will give free electricity, build good government schools and provide quality education," Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from agencies)