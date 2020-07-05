Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce a positive new aspect in the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the national capital. The chief minister claimed that nearly 10,000 hospital beds , built for coronavirus patients are now free.

Kejriwal claimed that the number of people who require hospitalization has fallen and more people are getting cured at home. The tweet stated, “Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free."

Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

According to the latest figures released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi’s total coronavirus tally has reached 97,200 and the active cases in the national capital have dropped to 25,940. The death toll has also reached 3,004. The tally of cured and discharged patients has gone up to 68,256. The recovery rate of Delhi now stands at 70.2%. The national average recovery rate stands at 60.7%.

Kejriwal also posted a tweet regarding the increased recovery rate. The tweet that was posted on Saturday stated, “The efforts of 2 crore people of Delhi has showed results. Congratulations to all Delhi’s corona warriors as Delhi’s recovery rate has increased to over 70%. We all need to work harder to defeat corona."

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The Delhi health department also added that 9,925 RT-PCR and 13,748 rapid antigen tests had been conducted in Delhi yesterday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via