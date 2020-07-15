Kejriwal says teamwork key in tackling covid-19 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said teamwork between the Centre, state government and people has been the key reason for the decline in the number of covid-19 cases in Delhi over the past week.

In June, Delhi was expected to have 2.25 lakh cases by 15 July. As of 14 July, the state has approximately 1.15 lakh cases, of which 18,664 cases are active. Delhi had seen a huge spike in cases in June leading to a shortage of hospital beds and testing kits. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government had come under severe criticism over the lack of infrastructure.

“According to the central government formula, we should have had 2.25 lakh cases by 15 July. In the last month and a half, people have made efforts and we only have 1.15 lakh cases today. The prediction was of over 1.34 lakh active cases active but only 18000 are active. We have made arrangements for 15000 beds. The situation seems to be better but we cannot be complacent and need to constantly be prepared for a surge," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

He said the Delhi model that is being spoken about is based on teamwork. With a sudden surge in cases, there were a series of meetings held between union home minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Kejriwal where it was decided to ramp up testing, increase hospital beds and conduct health surveys.

“The Delhi model that everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is talking about, the foundation of that is teamwork. We got help from central government to scale up testing and also conduct antigen test. The second factor was home isolation. The experience was made comfortable. Now over 80% patients are recovering at home. The advantage of this was that people were no longer scared of getting tested," he added.

Delhi has had approximately 3500 deaths from covid-19. On 23 June, Delhi had its single highest tally where over 4000 new cases and over 100 deaths were recorded. Kejriwal said while the new numbers seem encouraging, it was not time to be complacent as the disease is very unpredictable.

“In June, there was a shortage of beds in Delhi. Now we have drastically increased the numbers. Till we don’t have a vaccine, plasma is helpful in saving lives. We are in a better position in comparison to June. This does not mean the fight is over. We need to be prepared – follow social distancing, wear masks and continue to wash your hands regularly," Kejriwal said.

