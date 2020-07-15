Kejriwal says teamwork key in tackling covid-19 in Delhi

“According to the central government formula, we should have had 2.25 lakh cases by 15 July. In the last month and a half, people have made efforts and we only have 1.15 lakh cases today. The prediction was of over 1.34 lakh active cases active but only 18000 are active. We have made arrangements for 15000 beds. The situation seems to be better but we cannot be complacent and need to constantly be prepared for a surge," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.