Kejri shows support to the protesting farmers, says farm bills are anti-farmer

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed that it is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre's new farm laws. The Delhi CM was quick to respond as the news surfaced that the Haryana government was using water canons to disperse the protesting farmers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed that it is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre's new farm laws. The Delhi CM was quick to respond as the news surfaced that the Haryana government was using water canons to disperse the protesting farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi chief minister said peaceful demonstration was a constitutional right of the farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi chief minister said peaceful demonstration was a constitutional right of the farmers. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"All the three farming bills of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing them, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water canons are being used on them. This is absolutely wrong. Peaceful demonstrations are their constitutional right," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Haryana put up road barricades along its border with Punjab on Wednesday as farmers in the adjoining state massed with their tractor-trailers for their "Delhi Chalo" march to protest against the laws. Water cannons were used at least twice to disperse them and stop them from going to Delhi.

The Haryana government on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the state's borders with Delhi as well.

The BJP-ruled Haryana government has suspended bus services to Punjab.

The three laws -- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.