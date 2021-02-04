OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM over doctored video
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM over doctored video

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 07:29 AM IST ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his media advisor Raveen Thukral for allegedly sharing a doctored video on Twitter that showed him purportedly supporting the three new agricultural laws.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his media advisor Raveen Thukral for allegedly sharing a doctored video on Twitter that showed him purportedly supporting the three new agricultural laws.

"This is a doctored video. It is shocking that Captain Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics for political survival. I urge the media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If Captain Amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately and apologize, I will take legal action against him," Kejriwal was quoted in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on legislation extending the accord on Friday, meaning that the treaty -- signed by then-president Barack Obama in 2010 -- will run until February 5, 2026.

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise

3 min read . 08:20 AM IST
'Bhavishya' has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017.

New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Mexican president recovering well from Covid 19

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden.

Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

He further said that it was highly irresponsible of the Singh to share doctored videos for political gains and his dirty politics of propaganda and fake videos will be dealt with an iron fist of the law.

Kejriwal alleged that Singh was acting ike the Chief Minister of the BJP. "Instead of focusing on the children of Punjab who had gone missing, instead of focusing on the thousands of farmers protesting against the central farm laws, Captain Amarinder Singh is busy playing politics from his posh farmhouse," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further said that his Punjab counterpart had proved yet again that he was nothing but a spokesperson of the BJP.

"The allegations that the BJP levels today are reiterated by Captain tomorrow," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout