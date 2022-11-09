Kejriwal to announce 10 'guarantees' for MCD polls on 10 November: Sisodia

Kejriwal to announce 10 'guarantees' for MCD polls on 10 November: Sisodia1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce 10 "guarantees" for the municipal polls on 10 November, confirmed deputy Manish Sisodia said on 9 November.
Sisodia said that the the Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a meeting with Kejriwal earlier in the day to discuss the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
"There was a discussion on issues such corruption in MCD during the BJP's tenure, issues of garbage mountains across the national capital and stay animals on Delhi's roads. The chief minister will announce 10 guarantees, 'Kejriwal Ki Guarantees', tomorrow," he said.
Asked about the party's candidates for the polls, Sisodia said the process to choose them was underway in a professional manner.
As per details, the 250-ward MCD goes to polls on 4 December and counting of votes will take place on 7 December.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in the MCD for three straight terms. The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.
With PTI inputs.
