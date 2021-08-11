The Delhi government bringing online all the driving licences, registration 4 and permit-related services of its Transport department, four motor licensing offices will get closed down, according to an order of the department on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal formally launched 33 faceless services, requiring online application, in a function at I.P. Estate office on Tuesday, said a Transport department officer.

Four zonal offices -- IP Estate, Sarai Kale Khan, Janakpuri and Vasant Vihar -- are being closed and their Vahan and Sarathi related work will be looked after by motor licensing offices (MLOs) of South zone, Raja Garden and Dwarka, respectively, stated the order.

The four MLO offices, although closed for public dealing, will serve as facilitation centres for public who are not having access to computers to file online applications.

Three zonal deputy commissioners have been posted at Surajmal Vihar, South Zone and Dwarka covering all zonal offices. The zonal DCs will be the focal point for the general public whose applications remain pending for any reason.

The faceless manner of providing services through online applications will dispense with the need to visit MLOs.

The list and faceless services include renewal of driving license, transfer of ownership, fresh permit from goods and passenger vehicles, learning licences, duplicate registration certificate, international driving permit, change of address, hypothecation termination, among others.

The e-learning licence (eLL) could be obtained by an applicant by undertaking an online test at home or workplace by using Aadhaar authentication. The e-LL can immediately be generated through the link provided by NIC, according to the standard operating procedure for faceless services.

The applicants not using Aadhaar will have to apply online and seek appointment for learners test.

According to standard operating procedure (SOP), the applicants can avail the services online with or without Aadhaar number. The applicants using their Aadhaar number will get OTP at their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, which will be used as their e-KYC.

The service will be obtained through Aadhaar-based authentication of d

ocuments and Aadhaar-based e-sign. There will be no requirement to upload any document, the SOP said.

The driving licence, registration certificate and permit will be dispatched by speed post, and available for digital download through an SMS-based link on registered mobile number of the applicant.

The applicant can also download the documents from Digi-locker or mParivahan websites, according to the SOP.

The applicants not having Aadhaar or who do not want to voluntarily share the Aadhaar details due to privacy concerns, will have an option to file online applications by uploading the required documents along with photo and signature as per the requirement of individual service, it said.

In the cases of transfer of vehicle, transfer of permit and similar services, applicants will have to submit the downloaded forms, duly signed in the MLO offices. The MLO in-charges in the office will process such applications and send the document through speed post.

Incase of foreign nationals and applicants temporarily staying in Delhi, the procedure will be similar to that incase of not using Aadhaar.

The Transport department has developed a software through NIC for integration of hypothecation data of banks with Vahan software for issuance of automatic on-line NOC by banks.

The zonal deputy commissioners will be overall in-charge of the zones under their jurisdiction, and they will ensure that all the DL and RC related applications are processed preferably within seven days of the receipt of application, said the SOP.

All the faceless applications will invariably be processed within a period of seven days positively. The Transport department has made arrangements for redressal of grievances through helpline number 1076, official WhatsApp Chatbot and online complaint log at the department's portal.

The MLOs will be responsible to look into the complaints on priority basis and each complaint should be resolved within a period of three days, said the SOP.

Also, the zonal deputy commissioners will remain available for hearing public grievances in their designated offices on each working day from 10 am to 1 pm, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.