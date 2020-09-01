Kejriwal urges PM Modi to consider 'viable' options for states to meet GST dues

New Delhi: Days after the central government placed two options before states to meet their goods and services tax (GST) revenue shortfall, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider a legally viable option to tide over the covid-induced economic crisis and that the GST Council should consider authorizing the Centre to borrow on its behalf and extend the period of collection of cess beyond 2022.

In a meeting with states on 27 August, the Centre had given states two options to tide over their GST revenue shortfall as the GST cess collected from items like cars and tobacco was not adequate to compensate them this financial year. As per this, states could either borrow ₹97,000 crores from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or ₹2.35 trillion from the market under different terms.

"It is in the background that I would like to submit that the two options of borrowing presented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India which primarily require the States to borrow and then meet the repayment liabilities will put an extremely onerous burden on the States which are, as it is, reeling under the financial crisis due to the shortfall in the revenue collections and an increased commitment of expenditure emerging from COVID-19 response," Kejriwal said in his letter.

Kejriwal also said that the options proposed by the Centre will lead to a cumbersome process of borrowing by the states, crediting the debt amount to the GST compensation fund.

“To create an artificial distinction between loss occurring due to the implementation of the GST and those occurring due to COVID-19 pandemic goes against the very spirit of the Compensation Act and will lead to a creation of a trust deficit between the Centre and the States, wherein in future, the States will be hesitant in coming together to achieve more such larger common national goals, as was done through the implementation of GST," he added in the letter.

On Monday, five non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states rejected the proposal mooted by the central government in last Thursday’s GST Council meeting that states could borrow to meet their current GST revenue shortfall. The states agreed during a meeting of finance ministers of Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Telangana and West Bengal to reject both the borrowing options mooted by the Centre.

"For this purpose the GST Council may consider to authorize the Government of India to borrow on its behalf and extend the period of collection of cess beyond the year 2022. I am informed this was the consensual opinion of majority of the States during the deliberations held in the 41st GST Council meeting," Kejriwal said.

