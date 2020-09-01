Kejriwal urges PM Modi to consider 'viable' options for states to meet GST dues

"It is in the background that I would like to submit that the two options of borrowing presented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India which primarily require the States to borrow and then meet the repayment liabilities will put an extremely onerous burden on the States which are, as it is, reeling under the financial crisis due to the shortfall in the revenue collections and an increased commitment of expenditure emerging from COVID-19 response," Kejriwal said in his letter.