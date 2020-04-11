New Delhi: Even as an official announcement is awaited, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the "decision to extend the lockdown". Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met chief ministers earlier to take a call on extending the period of the 21-day lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Kejriwal said on Twitter, while welcoming the decision.

There is no official announcement by the central government on an extension yet. Media reports said the lockdown is likely to be extended by another two weeks. Modi had announced a three-week lockdown, scheduled to end on 14 April, across the country to control the spread of covid-19.

In the meeting on Saturday, chief ministers of most states had asked for an extension of the lockdown period as cases continue to spike. According to the health ministry, there are over 6500 active cases of the disease in the country while 239 people have lost their lives so far.

The Delhi government had pitched for an extension of the lockdown period and raised concerns over the lack of funds. Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. There are 30 areas which have been identified as hotspots and have been converted to containment zones where no people are allowed to enter or leave. On Friday, one of the containment zones, Dilshad Garden, was declared covid-19 free as no new cases were reported in the last 10 days.

