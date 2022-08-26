The debate on the school education system between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma gets heated as Sarma hits back at the Delhi CM for criticising the state's decision to shut down 34 schools.

Apparently, the Assam government on Thursday decided to close down these schools as none of the students who appeared for the class 10 boards could clear the exam.

Following this, Kejriwal tweeted, "Shutting down schools is not the solution. We need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing schools, improve the school and provide better education."

अरे। लगता है आप बुरा मान गए। मेरा मक़सद आपकी कमियाँ निकालने का नहीं था। हम सब एक देश हैं। हमें एक दूसरे से सीखना है। तभी तो भारत नम्बर वन देश बनेगा



मैं आता हूँ ना असम। बताइए कब आऊँ? आप शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपने अच्छे काम दिखाना। आप दिल्ली आइये, मैं आपको दिल्ली के काम दिखाता हूँ https://t.co/SQCJyerfII — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2022

Hitting back, Sarma said, "Dear@ArvindKejriwalJi, Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers number 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?

"Unlike in Delhi, we manage fury of floods, dealt with militancy, negotiate hilly & tough terrains - and yet deliver high quality education. We're amazing hosts. Please come; spend 2 nights in our riverine area and hill districts. See challenges we face. You'll stop lecturing," tweeted Sarma.

Further highlighting Assam's education system, the Assam CM said, "We impart education in six mediums including 14 different tribal languages. Our diversity is something that we'r proud of, cherish, & ensure it to thrive through our unique education system. And yes, we do not have resources like that in Delhi. We're proud of what we've and do!"

"And yes, when you're in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also, meet our bright Govt school teachers & students," added Sarma.

A few months ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in a press conference alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to Sarma's wife's firms and son's business partner to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits above market rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Sarma had dismissed the allegations and filed a defamation case against Sisodia.