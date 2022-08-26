Kejriwalji your ignorance is painful: Assam CM hits back on schools shutdown controversy2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 08:19 PM IST
- As the Assam government shut down 34 state-run schools, Kejriwal said shutting down schools is not the solution
Listen to this article
The debate on the school education system between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma gets heated as Sarma hits back at the Delhi CM for criticising the state's decision to shut down 34 schools.