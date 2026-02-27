Kejriwal's dare to PM Modi after clearance in excise case: ‘Hold Delhi elections again, I will leave politics if…’

Following the acquittal in the liquor scam case, AAP national convener and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct fresh elections in Delhi and promised to leave politics if the BJP secures over 10 seats.

On Friday, a Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, in a corruption case involving the excise policy, declining to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet, news agency PTI reported.

“I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics,” ANI quoted Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference on Friday.

Kejriwal further alleged, “Two people, PM Modi and Amit Shah, hatched this conspiracy to finish the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, they should apologise to the country....I have only earned honesty, not money…”

The AAP Convenor urged PM Modi to focus on national development and highlighted his own achievements in Delhi. He accused Modi and Amit Shah of creating a political conspiracy that harms Delhi's residents, emphasising the personal toll it has taken on his family.

“There is another way, I have said this before, but that is not something Modi ji can do. I built 500 schools in Delhi; you build 5,000 schools across the country. I improved the roads in Delhi; you fix the roads across the entire nation. Then no one would even ask about Kejriwal anymore. But that is not something Modi ji can do... I want to say this to the Prime Minister: this is the result of the hunger for power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

This conspiracy is born out of that lust for power. I am a small person in all this, but our families have suffered. My wife has often been unwell and had to be admitted to the hospital. My mother cried a lot... The real cost of this conspiracy by Modi ji and Amit Shah is being borne by Delhi. The three crore people of Delhi are suffering because of it. Who will take responsibility for that?”