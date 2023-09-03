Reacting to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's statement that the preparation for G20 would have taken less time had the Delhi government worked throughout the last nine years. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is no time for blame game as international guests will be coming to the city.

Saxena, in an interview with PTI earlier in the day, said the preparatory work for the G20 summit would have taken lesser efforts had the city government worked throughout the last nine years. “Lesser efforts would have been reqd (required) had MCD under BJP worked for 15 years. It is the duty of MCD to clean Delhi. We are all working v (very) hard since we took over MCD. MCD employees have now started getting their salaries on time after 13 years. They are all motivated. They are working v (very) hard" Kejriwal posted on X.

"Lets not underestimate their efforts. At a time when we all are gearing up to receive international guests, lets not do blame game and lets all work as a team," Kejriwal wrote on X and also shared the report.

The usual tussle between the AAP and the Centre has been going on over G20 as both have claimed credit for the beautification work done in the capital.

Delhi BJP leaders claimed all central government departments and bodies are involved in the beautification while the AAP government claimed the Delhi government provided the funds and no money came from the Centre.

Delhi minister Atishi said she was not invited to any G20 meeting. "Till date, the Centre has not not given us a single penny for G20. We had asked for ₹927 crore but we did not get anything. We didn't make it an issue thinking it will reflect poorly on our country. The BJP and the LG are saying they have done everything. This shows their arrogance," Delhi PWD minister Atishi said.

"Had he called, I would have definitely gone. Officers would tell us about the meetings and we would give them permission. I was never invited to any meetings or inspections. We have made full efforts. All our officers have been on the job," Atishi added.