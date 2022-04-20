Kem chho? WHO chief speaks in Gujarati at Gandhinagar event. Watch video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Areas of focus--long term strategic investments & government commitment needed to support innovation, WHO chief said during the inauguration of Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. The event was attended by WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CM Bhupendra Patel. During the event, the WHO chief spoke in Gujarati which surprised all.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. The event was attended by WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CM Bhupendra Patel. During the event, the WHO chief spoke in Gujarati which surprised all.
"I am privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi," WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks in Gujarati, at the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
"I am privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi," WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks in Gujarati, at the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Areas of focus--long term strategic investments & government commitment needed to support innovation, innovators & government to develop traditional medicine in sustainable way, when bringing traditional medicine to market must make sure communities that gave this knowledge also benefit, Dr Tedros also said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Areas of focus--long term strategic investments & government commitment needed to support innovation, innovators & government to develop traditional medicine in sustainable way, when bringing traditional medicine to market must make sure communities that gave this knowledge also benefit, Dr Tedros also said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After inaugurating the event, PM Modi said, “It's the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time COVID19 outbreak. During this time 'AYUSH Kada' & other similar products have helped people boost their immunity."
After inaugurating the event, PM Modi said, “It's the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time COVID19 outbreak. During this time 'AYUSH Kada' & other similar products have helped people boost their immunity."
“So far, this year, 14 startups have joined the unicorn club. I am confident that unicorns will soon emerge from AYUSH start-ups," he said adding, “We are going to make a special AYUSH mark. This mark will be applied to the highest quality Ayush products made in India."
“So far, this year, 14 startups have joined the unicorn club. I am confident that unicorns will soon emerge from AYUSH start-ups," he said adding, “We are going to make a special AYUSH mark. This mark will be applied to the highest quality Ayush products made in India."
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said during the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have made a place in the world for Yoga and for now traditional medicine. People across the world are now moving towards traditional medicine. It's time to now move toward preventive medicine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said during the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have made a place in the world for Yoga and for now traditional medicine. People across the world are now moving towards traditional medicine. It's time to now move toward preventive medicine.