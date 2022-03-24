This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karishma Mehta, founder of Humans of Bombay, recently shared an experience on LinkedIn and mentioned that her short interview with PM Modi has a special place
The woman behind the popular social media page Humans of Bombay, Karishma Mehta, had interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2018. ‘One story at a time’ Humans of Bombay is an blog that documents lives and narratives, relatable narrative.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The woman behind the popular social media page Humans of Bombay, Karishma Mehta, had interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2018. ‘One story at a time’ Humans of Bombay is an blog that documents lives and narratives, relatable narrative.
Precisely something similar also happened when Mehta, then a 27-year old interviewed PM Modi.
Precisely something similar also happened when Mehta, then a 27-year old interviewed PM Modi.
The Prime Minister got to know that Mehta is also an Gujarati and even before the interview started the PM asked, "Kem cho Mehta ji (How are you, Mehta ji? in Gujarati)".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister got to know that Mehta is also an Gujarati and even before the interview started the PM asked, "Kem cho Mehta ji (How are you, Mehta ji? in Gujarati)".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karishma Mehta recently shared this experience on LinkedIn and mentioned that her short interview with PM Modi has a special place among all other interviews she conducted of several leaders and celebrities.
Karishma Mehta recently shared this experience on LinkedIn and mentioned that her short interview with PM Modi has a special place among all other interviews she conducted of several leaders and celebrities.
“I was 27 when I was given the opportunity to interview the prime minister of our country. The interview was about 22 minutes– 22 minutes that changed the trajectory of my career. What followed was recognition for our work, yes, but also a whirlwind of hate (the cover of a popular youth magazine put us on the cover with a scathing title), accusations and a whole lot of unidirectional slander. I guess that was the point in my life that I learned silence is golden and the handwork should always do the talking. Will share my experience of the interview another time, but the first thing he asked me was, ‘Kem cho Mehta ji?’ :)" Mehta wrote on LinkedIn while sharing a picture of them both together.
“I was 27 when I was given the opportunity to interview the prime minister of our country. The interview was about 22 minutes– 22 minutes that changed the trajectory of my career. What followed was recognition for our work, yes, but also a whirlwind of hate (the cover of a popular youth magazine put us on the cover with a scathing title), accusations and a whole lot of unidirectional slander. I guess that was the point in my life that I learned silence is golden and the handwork should always do the talking. Will share my experience of the interview another time, but the first thing he asked me was, ‘Kem cho Mehta ji?’ :)" Mehta wrote on LinkedIn while sharing a picture of them both together.
The Humans of Bombay founder also explained that the interview with PM Modi received a lot of hate on social media and taught her that her work should speak for itself.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Humans of Bombay founder also explained that the interview with PM Modi received a lot of hate on social media and taught her that her work should speak for itself.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karishma concluded her post by saying she would share more about her experience of interviewing the prime minister at a later date, but did reveal one interesting tidbit before signing off.
Karishma concluded her post by saying she would share more about her experience of interviewing the prime minister at a later date, but did reveal one interesting tidbit before signing off.
"Will share my experience of the interview another time, but the first thing he asked me was, 'Kem cho Mehta ji?'" she wrote, adding a smiley face emoji at the end.
In 2018, Humans of Bombay carried an interview with PM Modi in which he spoke about his childhood, his family and his ascent to power, among other things. The interview was published in five parts on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 2018, Humans of Bombay carried an interview with PM Modi in which he spoke about his childhood, his family and his ascent to power, among other things. The interview was published in five parts on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!