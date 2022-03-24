“I was 27 when I was given the opportunity to interview the prime minister of our country. The interview was about 22 minutes– 22 minutes that changed the trajectory of my career. What followed was recognition for our work, yes, but also a whirlwind of hate (the cover of a popular youth magazine put us on the cover with a scathing title), accusations and a whole lot of unidirectional slander. I guess that was the point in my life that I learned silence is golden and the handwork should always do the talking. Will share my experience of the interview another time, but the first thing he asked me was, ‘Kem cho Mehta ji?’ :)" Mehta wrote on LinkedIn while sharing a picture of them both together.