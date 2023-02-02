Kendriya Bhandars begin selling flour or ‘Atta’ at ₹29.50/kg; NAFED, NFCC to start from 6 February
- The Committee of Ministers under chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the prices of essential commodities
Flour or ‘Atta’ will be sold at ₹29.50 per kg at various government outlets or Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Foundation for Credit Counselling (NFCC) from 6 February, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
