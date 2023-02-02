“It was decided that 25 LMT be offered through the e-auction route to traders, flour mills, etc as per the usual process followed by FCI. Bidders can participate in e-auction for a maximum quantity of 3000 MT per region per auction. 2 LMT be offered to State Governments for their schemes @10,000 MT/State without e-auction. 3 LMT be offered to Govt PSUs/cooperatives/Federations such as Kendriya Bhandar/NCCF/NAFED etc without e-auction. This will be subject to the stipulation that they convert wheat to atta and offer it to public at an MRP not exceeding ₹29.50/kg," it added.