A Kendriya Vidyalaya school teacher has been suspended from her job for uploaded a video using foul languages for being posted in Bihar. In the video, she expressed frustration over her posting, and went on rambling what "mistake" has she made to be posted in "India's worst region." She also said that Biharis lack "civic sense" and claimed that India remained a developing country primarily because of the state's presence.

In the video, the teacher said, "Kendriya Vidyalaya is present in so many regions in Bihar. People don't like the Kolkata region, but I was ready even for that. I had no problems with anywhere in Bengal. One of my friends has been posted in Darjeeling, can you imagine? Another has been posted in Silchar, northeast, wow... What enmity did they have with me that they gave me a posting in India's worst f*****g region?

"They could have given me Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, anywhere in the South or even Ladakh, which is a hard station," she added.

In the second part of the video, the teacher states that the people of the state have "zero civic sense," and reiterates the same multiple times.

"I think India is a developing country only because Bihar is a part of it. The day we remove Bihar from India, it will be developed. People have no civic sense, they have messed up the Indian Railways," she says.

Meanwhile, netizens say, “Just because you have got the power of social media with you, doesn't mean you say anything and abuse anyone. Due to people like her sooner or later everyone will lose true free speech. People should know free speech is a very tough thing to have. Don't waste it.”

“True power comes with responsibility!”

“aare ye kitna twisted tongue se hindi gaaliya deti hai... very stylish! she can earn far more money making reels and going viral... she doesnt need this cheap govt job!”