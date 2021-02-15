Kendriya Vidyalayas observing higher physical attendance of students: Govt

New Delhi: The union government Monday said Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) or central schools are witnessing an increasing number of students attending classroom learning underlining that the face-to-face schooling is slowly returning to normalcy.

According to the data compiled on February 11, from all the KVs, while seven out of every 10 Class 12 students are attending schools, almost 65% in class 10 are physically attending to face to face education.

“An average of 42% Students of Class 9, 65% Students of Class 10, 48% Students of Class 11 and 67% Students of Class 12 are physically attending classes all over the Country. These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day," the education ministry said.

Face-to-face classes for class 1 to 8 have also been started in some KVs where State Governments have permitted to open Schools for junior grades, the ministry said in a statement.

Central Schools have resumed face-to-face teachings for various classes as per the guidelines issued by the home ministry and state governments. KVs started opening from the month of October in a phased manner. However, for students who are not attending the School, the provision of online classes is also running.

The ministry said regular contact with the parents and guardians is being established by the schools in case of any apprehension and students are being permitted with the prior consent of their guardians.

“The SOPs issued by the State and Central Governments are being followed completely in view of the Corona Pandemic. All KVs are clearly advised to follow staggered timings for the students of various classes and ensure adequate safety measures including maintenance of proper physical distance in the classrooms," it added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education last week had advised schools under its jurisdiction to conduct the final exam of Classes 9 and 11 by following due safety protocols and begin the new academic session from 1 April.

