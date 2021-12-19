The customs officials today seized 2,150-gramme heroin worth ₹14.65 crore from a Kenyan woman and arrested her on arrival at the Jaipur International Airport. The accused, 33, arrived in Jaipur via an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. As per customs officials, she was intercepted after a lookout notice was issued against the woman by immigration authorities.

The notice said the accused had mentioned the same reference mobile number in her Visa application as provided by two Ugandan woman passengers held in Delhi recently. On November 13, two Ugandan woman passengers were arrested at the Delhi airport with 12.9kg cocaine worth ₹90 crore.

Initially, a personal search of the passenger didn't reveal anything. However, after conducting a search of her plastic suitcase via x-ray examination, the officials found some organic material in powder form.

"On preliminary questioning, the Pax remained composed and her behaviour also did not appear suspicious. However, the Customs officials decided to empty the contents of the plastic suitcase of the passenger for conducting its X-ray examination. The empty suitcase appeared to be heavier than usual. X-ray examination of the suitcase revealed the presence of some organic material in lump/powder form. Thereafter, a thorough physical examination of the said suitcase revealed the presence of false bottoms on the upper & lower sides of the suitcase which were cut open to reveal the presence of two big paper envelops, one each neatly stuck on both sides using a strong adhesive," said an official release.

With ANI inputs

