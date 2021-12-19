Kenyan woman arrested with heroin worth 15 cr at Jaipur Airport

"On preliminary questioning, the Pax remained composed and her behaviour also did not appear suspicious. However, the Customs officials decided to empty the contents of the plastic suitcase of the passenger for conducting its X-ray examination. The empty suitcase appeared to be heavier than usual. X-ray examination of the suitcase revealed the presence of some organic material in lump/powder form. Thereafter, a thorough physical examination of the said suitcase revealed the presence of false bottoms on the upper & lower sides of the suitcase which were cut open to reveal the presence of two big paper envelops, one each neatly stuck on both sides using a strong adhesive," said an official release.