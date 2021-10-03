The Kerala government is committed to implementing its e-vehicle policy and at least 100 electric charging stations will be opened across the state by the end of December, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty informed on Sunday.

He also said that ten new pillar charging stations have been installed by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Kozhikode.

The board has also issued an order to hire only electric vehicles for its official purposes and ANERT has already handed over 30 electric vehicles to various government departments of the state, the minister told news agency PTI.

Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) is a state government agency which is operating multiple charging stations across Kerala.

"We will open 100 charging stations across Kerala by the end of December. KSEB has erected pillar charging stations near the auto stands in Kozhikode at ten locations in the city. The payment can be made through a mobile app and self-charge the vehicles. In the same station, two wheelers can also be charged," the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.

According to the report, an official of the KSEB said ₹15 per unit will be charged from the customer whereas in other states, the rates go up to ₹22 per unit. The board has already opened six charging stations while 36 more will come up very soon. The ANERT will open 20 more in this financial year, the official further said.

The board has also decided to allow private entrepreneurs to operate the e-vehicle charging stations. "If a private person is installing a charging station, he needs to give KSEB ₹5 per unit. However, for the public, the charge is ₹15 per unit. In some other states, the private players are charging ₹22 per unit," the official said.

Today, the minister said: "We need to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the state. These days the petrol and diesel prices are going up every day. The rising fuel price actually derails the family budget. When a family has to spend ₹500 for fuel, electric vehicles will cost you only ₹50."

He further said ANERT has already provided 30 electric vehicles to various state departments for lease as part of the government's Carbon Neutral Governance programme. "At least 20 more vehicles will be provided by November," he said.

The electricity board has already decided to scrap its own old vehicles plying for its official purposes and replace it with EVs in a phased manner. An order was issued in September last to hire only electric vehicles on contract for the KSEB.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.