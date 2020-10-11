The second and third cases were also Wuhan returnees, but it effectively checked any large scale spread then while the three also recovered. From January-March, the state had 499 cases, out of which 33 per cent was through local transmission and there were three deaths. Case fatality rate at that time was 0.5 per cent. When the lockdown was declared on March 24, the government got some time to improve its health system and up to May 3 there were no other cases.