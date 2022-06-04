Kerala: 12 students hospitalised in 2 separate incident of food poisoning in govt schools1 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- State Health Minister Veena George has asked the Food Safety Commissioner to look into both the incidents and file a report
KAYAMKULAM :Reportedly, eight students of the government upper primary school in Alappuzha district were hospitalised on Saturday in a case of suspected food poisoning.
The Kerala Police in Alappuzha district confirmed that some students had reached the nearby government hospital late on Friday itself, while others were brought in on Saturday.
Fingers have been pointed at the midday meal that was served at the government school.
"They are all under treatment. The doctors said their condition is stable," police told news agency PTI. Police said 575 people, including students and teachers, had the mid-day meal from the school on Friday. "
There are 650 students studying in the school. Yesterday, including teachers and students, 575 people had the mid-day meal from the school. Only eight of them have complained so far," police said.
In another incident, four students of an anganwadi at Kottarakkara in Kollam district were also admitted to a nearby hospital after they complained of uneasiness. Sources said their condition is stable.
State Health Minister Veena George has asked the Food Safety Commissioner to look into both the incidents and file a report.
"We need to find out whether the food poisoning happened inside the school or not. Also, we need to inspect whether the materials procured by the staff locally are of good quality or not," a senior official from the food safety department said.
Sources in the health department said the samples have been collected from both the places and testing will be conducted at the government food testing lab.
