Kerala: 13 hurt as large wave topples floating bridge in Varkala beach

Thirteen people, including two children, were injured on Saturday, March 9 at Varkala Beach, Kerala, after a large wave struck and overturned the floating bridge they were on, according to police, as per a PTI report.

A spokesperson from the Varkala police station confirmed 13 injuries and stated that a handrail on the bridge also broke due to the impact of the wave, the report further added.

The injured were transported to Mission Hospital and the Government Medical College for treatment. Thankfully, none of the injuries are reported to be critical, though a 14-year-old girl remains under observation.

Authorities revealed that the floating bridge is typically closed to the public during high tides caused by adverse weather conditions. However, in this instance, the bridge remained open at the time of the incident, as per the report.

Fortunately, all those on the bridge were wearing life jackets, allowing for a swift rescue and preventing any fatalities. Police reported the incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday, March 9, the report added.

