Kerala: 13 hurt as large wave topples floating bridge in Varkala beach
13 people, including two children, were injured on Saturday at Varkala Beach, India, when a large wave overturned the floating bridge they were on. No critical injuries were reported, but a 14-year-old girl remains under observation.
Thirteen people, including two children, were injured on Saturday, March 9 at Varkala Beach, Kerala, after a large wave struck and overturned the floating bridge they were on, according to police, as per a PTI report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message