Kerala: 14-year-old boy who tested positive for Nipah, dies of massive cardiac arrest

A 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who tested positive for Nipah and was undergoing treatment in Kozhikode for the infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published21 Jul 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Kerala: 14-year-old boy who tested positive for Nipah, dies of massive cardiac arrest
Kerala: 14-year-old boy who tested positive for Nipah, dies of massive cardiac arrest(Photo: PTI)

A 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who tested positive for Nipah and was undergoing treatment in Kozhikode for the infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Kerala Health Minister said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am today, and all efforts by doctors to revive him failed.

"He was on ventilator support. The urine output had reduced this morning. After a massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," PTI quoted George as saying.

Also Read | Nipah outbreak in Kerala: ‘Control room set up, samples testing’ | 10 points

The health minister further said the boy's funeral will be held following international protocols.

"Further matters on the funeral will be decided only after the district Collector discusses with the boy's parents and the family," George said.

Earlier on Saturday, George held a high-level meeting to discuss measures to prevent a Nipah outbreak in the state. The minister said that precautionary measures have been initiated, asking people and nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

Also Read | Why Nipah Virus Keeps Returning To Kerala; Symptoms, Precautions; All You Need To Know | In Focus

The Health Minister further a three-km radius from Pandikkad—the epicentre—be strictly observed and restrictions will be imposed. A 24-hour control room with a call centre has been opened at Malappuram.

The Health Department has set up 30 isolation rooms and a six-bed ICU at Manjeri Medical College and isolated everyone who had contact with the infected boy, the minister added.

What is Nipah?

Nipah is a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans) that can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people. It generally comes from fruit bats and animals such as pigs and can cause a lethal, brain-swelling fever in humans.

It causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

Also Read | Nipah has around 70% mortality rate, Covid had 3%: ICMR

Nipah is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization (WHO) because of its potential to trigger an epidemic. There is no vaccine to prevent infection and no treatment to cure it.

Nipah fatality rate is estimated around 40% to 75%. However, this rate can vary by outbreak, depending on local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 02:30 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKerala: 14-year-old boy who tested positive for Nipah, dies of massive cardiac arrest

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue