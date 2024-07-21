A 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who tested positive for Nipah and was undergoing treatment in Kozhikode for the infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said

A 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who tested positive for Nipah and was undergoing treatment in Kozhikode for the infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Kerala Health Minister said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am today, and all efforts by doctors to revive him failed.

"He was on ventilator support. The urine output had reduced this morning. After a massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," PTI quoted George as saying.

The health minister further said the boy's funeral will be held following international protocols.

"Further matters on the funeral will be decided only after the district Collector discusses with the boy's parents and the family," George said.

Earlier on Saturday, George held a high-level meeting to discuss measures to prevent a Nipah outbreak in the state. The minister said that precautionary measures have been initiated, asking people and nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

The Health Minister further a three-km radius from Pandikkad—the epicentre—be strictly observed and restrictions will be imposed. A 24-hour control room with a call centre has been opened at Malappuram.

The Health Department has set up 30 isolation rooms and a six-bed ICU at Manjeri Medical College and isolated everyone who had contact with the infected boy, the minister added.

What is Nipah? Nipah is a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans) that can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people. It generally comes from fruit bats and animals such as pigs and can cause a lethal, brain-swelling fever in humans.

It causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

Nipah is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization (WHO) because of its potential to trigger an epidemic. There is no vaccine to prevent infection and no treatment to cure it.

Nipah fatality rate is estimated around 40% to 75%. However, this rate can vary by outbreak, depending on local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management.

