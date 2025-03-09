In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl, who went missing three weeks ago, was found dead along with a 42-year-old male neighbour in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Sunday.

The teenage girl from Paivalike village had gone missing on February 11, and an investigation had been underway since then to trace her.

Her parents had filed a missing complaint with police in Kumabala on February 12 and raised allegations against their neighbour, identified as Pradeep.

Pradeep had also went missing around the same time.

The mobile phones of both the missing persons were switched off since then.

On Sunday morning, a police team of 52 personnel, along with local residents, conducted an extensive search operation.

Eventually, the bodies of the two were found hanging from a tree in an area close to the girl's residence.

The two bodies have been sent for the postmortem and the police are further probing the matter.

Jharkhand news: 13-year-old girl raped at friend's house in Jamshedpur A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her friend's house in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and the parents of her friend tried to cover it up, police said.

The parents along with the prime accused were arrested on Saturday, they said.

The incident happened in the Golmuri police station area on Thursday when the girl went to meet her friend.

She was allegedly raped by the friend's uncle, who was 48 years old. When the friend's parents came to know about it, they tried to cover it up but the girl told her father and mother, who lodged a complaint, police said.

The prime accused is an acquaintance of the friend's mother, who used to treat him as a brother, they said.

A court sent the uncle and father of the survivor's friend to judicial custody, while the mother was admitted to a hospital with asthma complications.